This 'Alien' Coloring Book Promises Out of This World Experience [Deal]

Coloring books aren’t just for kids anymore.

If you're looking for a way to enjoy scenes from your favorite Alien movies – but don't have the time to watch all five films – Titan Books has your answer. "Alien: The Coloring Book" is an 80-page homage to the popular "Alien" science fiction movie franchise. It's the official coloring book of the sci-fi series and comes on the heels of the debut of the new "Alien: Covenant" installment.

From face-huggers to Ripley's trouble-seeking cat, Jonesy, the graphic coloring book depicts infamous moments and characters in amazing detail, leaving it up you to color each scene. Although the book normally costs $14.95, Amazon is offering it for just $10.37, which is cheaper than a ticket to see the new movie.

