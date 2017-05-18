The Apollo 10 Mission: NASA's Lunar Landing Dress Rehearsal in Photos

From the Ground Up

NASA

Apollo 10 launched to the moon on May 18, 1969 for a mission NASA called a dress rehearsal for the moon landings. In this photo, the Apollo 10 space vehicle — consisting of Spacecraft 106, Lunar Module 4 and Saturn 505 — stands ready for launch on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Expected Mission Path

NASA

NASA created this illustration depicting the mission profile of a lunar orbit flight.

Final Suiting

NASA

Before the May 18, 1969 launch of the Apollo 10 lunar orbit mission, technicians complete some final tests and fittings for the spacesuit while astronaut John W. Young, command module pilot, waits. Following the firings, Young joins astronauts Thomas P. Stafford, commander, and Eugene A. Cernan, lunar module pilot, in the transfer van from Kennedy Space Center's Manned Spacecraft Operations Building to Launch Complex 39, Pad B where the Apollo 10 spacecraft was ready for launch.

Countdown Demo

NASA

On May 13, 1969, the Apollo 10 prime crew — from front to back, Thomas P. Stafford, commander; John W. Young, command module pilot; and Eugene A. Cernan, lunar module pilot — prepare for the ensuing lunar orbit mission by participating in a Countdown Demonstration Test at Kennedy Space Center.

Awaiting Launch

NASA

While the Apollo 10 crew — astronauts Thomas P. Stafford, commander; John W. Young, command module pilot; and Eugene A. Cernan, lunar module pilot — sits in the Command Module during the prelaunch countdown on May 18, 1969, technicians in the Launch Complex 36 Pad B White Room wait to close the hatch as final checks are made.

A Schedule to Keep

NASA

On January 13, 1969, technicians in the Kennedy Space Center's Manned Spacecraft Operations Building position the Lunar Module 4 in preparation for mating with the Spacecraft Lunar Module Adapter. The Lunar Module 4 will fly in the May 1969 Apollo 10 lunar orbit mission atop the Spacecraft 106 and Saturn 505 vehicle.

Hovering in Wait

NASA

Inside the Kennedy Space Center's Manned Spacecraft Operations Building on January 13, 1969, technicians move the Lunar Module 4 into position for mating with the Spacecraft Lunar Module Adapter in some of the first preparations for the May 1969 launch of the Apollo 10 lunar orbit mission.

How to Exit a Spacecraft

NASA

In an August 1968 training, the three prime crewmembers of the Apollo 10 lunar orbit mission participate in a water egress simulation in a Building 260 tank at the Manned Spacecraft Center. Astronaut John W. Young waits in the life raft as Eugene A. Cernan exits the Apollo Command Module and Thomas P. Stafford waits inside the craft with a trainer.

Important Positioning

NASA

On February 6, 1969, the Apollo Spacecraft 106 Command and Service Modules are being readied for mating with the Saturn 505 launch vehicle inside Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building.

Early Steps

NASA

On December 3, 1968, the Saturn 505 launch vehicle first stage is prepared for erection in the high bay area of Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building in preparation for the May 1969 Apollo 10 lunar orbit mission.

C&S Modules

NASA

Inside the Kennedy Space Center's Manned Spacecraft Operations Building, the Apollo Spacecraft 106 Command and Service Modules are placed on integrated works and number one. The craft will be mated to the Spacecraft Lunar Module Adapter 13 in preparations for the May 1969 Apollo 10 lunar orbit mission.