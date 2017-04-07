In Pictures: Buzz Aldrin Flies with the US Air Force's Thunderbirds

Preparing for Liftoff

At age 87, the second person to walk on the moon is still breaking records and flying high. Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin flew with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Thunderbirds during the Melbourne Air & Space Show in Orlando, Florida on April 2 and became the oldest person to fly with the aerobatic team.

Aerospace Magic

The USAF Thunderbirds are one of the oldest aerobatic demonstration teams in the world, and have been flying since 1953.

Rocket Men

The USAF Thunderbirds flew over the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral in Florida during the demonstration.

Thunderbird Jet

A close-up of a USAF Thunderbird jet. Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, 87, passed rigorous physical requirements to take part in the demonstration.

Aldrin Takes Another Historic Flight

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, left, receives help preparing for a flight with the USAF Thunderbirds April 2. Aldrin is a retired Air Force colonel. At 87, Aldrin is the oldest person to participate in a Thunderbirds demonstration.

Celebrating Flight

Buzz Aldrin poses with members of the USAF Thunderbirds.

Flight Through Space History

The USAF Thunderbirds leave contrails in their wake as they fly past Launch Complex 39A, where Apollo 11 launched. Buzz Aldrin, flying with them, was part of Apollo 11's historic flight to the moon. In the background is the Vehicle Assembly Building, where the Apollo 11 rocket was assembled before going to space.

Honoring the Past

Another view of the Vehicle Assembly Building — where Apollo 11's Saturn V rocket was put together — as the USAF Thunderbirds fly overhead.

Space Odyssey

The USAF Thunderbirds fly over Florida's Space Coast April 2.

'ThunderBuzz'

Buzz Aldrin jokingly called himself "ThunderBuzz" on Twitter after flying with members of the USAF Thunderbirds on April 2.

Meeting the Team

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin (in gray suit) shakes hands with members of the USAF Thunderbirds.