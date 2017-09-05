In Photos: Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson

Peggy A. Whitson

NASA

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson holds the records for the most cumulative spacewalking time by a woman. She has been to space three times and participated in two long-term expeditions to the International Space Station. [Astronaut Biography: Peggy A. Whitson]

Thumbs Up!

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson (left) waves while Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin (center) and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer (right) give two thumbs up during a post-landing photo shoot on Sept. 2, 2017. Whitson spent 288 days in space, breaking the single-flight duration record for women in space. With 665 days in all, she has spent more time in space than any NASA astronaut. [Full Story: Astronaut Peggy Whitson Ends Record-Breaking Space Mission with Smooth Landing]

Peggy Gets a Hand

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft just minutes after landing on Sept. 2, 2017. [Full Story: Astronaut Peggy Whitson Ends Record-Breaking Space Mission with Smooth Landing]

Bill Ingalls/NASA

NASA's all-star astronaut Peggy Whitson gets a hand while getting out of a helicopter at the Karaganda airport in Kazakhstan, where the Soyuz MS-04 crew attended a welcoming ceremony. [Full Story: Astronaut Peggy Whitson Ends Record-Breaking Space Mission with Smooth Landing]

A New Record

ESA/NASA

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough (left) and Peggy Whitson (right) took a spacewalk on March 24, 2017. Whitson broke the record for the most total spacewalking time for a female astronaut during the spacewalk, which was the eighth of her career. [Read the full story]

Setting Records

ESA/NASA

NASA's Peggy Whitson performed her 7th spacewalk during Expedition 50, breaking the record for most EVAs for a female astronaut. She has now done a total of ten spacewalks.

Spacewalking Pro

NASA

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson (center) poses with crewmates Shane Kimbrough of NASA (right) and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency ahead of a Jan. 13, 2017 spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Kimbrough and Pesquet are taking another spacewalk on March 24.

Peggy Whitson in Unity Module

NASA/Johnson

NASA's Peggy Whitson garnered the title of oldest woman in space, and first woman to command the station twice with her third trip to the Space Station. [Space Age: Astronaut Peggy Whitson Talks Aging & Spaceflight | Exclusive Video]

Space Station Prankster

Peggy Whitson/Twitter/NASA

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson pops out of a cargo bag during a prank on the International Space Station on Feb. 13, 2017. [Read the full story]

NEEMO

NASA.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Expedition 16 commander, dons a training version of the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) space suit prior to being submerged in the waters of the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory near the Johnson Space Center in Houston. In 2003, she served as commander of the fifth NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO) mission.

Underwater for Outer Space

Bill Brassard (NBL)/NASA

At the Sonny Carter Training Facility inside the Neutral Buoyancy Lab, astronauts Peggy Whitson of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of ESA, crewmembers of Expedition 50/51, participate in a suited, underwater training for the International Space Station EVA Maintenance 7 in January or 2016.