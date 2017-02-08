Bill Nye's Back! Netflix's New Science Show Promises Nerdy Fun

Get ready science fans: Bill Nye is coming back to the small screen.

The new show, "Bill Nye Saves the World," comes to Netflix on April 21 (which happens to be the day before Earth Day), according to a trailer released today (Feb. 8). Based on that preview, the show promises to be energetic and fun, with lots of science experiments, celebrity guests and Nye's nerdy brand of humor.

Nye, a scientist and science communicator, first earned fame as the host of the children's educational TV show "Bill Nye, the Science Guy." He has returned to the public eye in recent years, appearing on shows like "Dancing with the Stars" and showing up at New York Fashion Week with astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Nye also serves as CEO of the Planetary Society, a space exploration advocacy organization.

The new show appears to be a talk-show format, featuring a live studio audience, in-studio interviews and field pieces done by show correspondents other than Nye. The trailer features appearances by celebrities like Zack Braff, Rachel Bloom, Diamond Stone, Tim Gunn, Donald Faison, Wil Wheaton, Joel McHale and Steve Aoki.

Earlier this year on Twitter, Nye announced the names of the show's correspondents: model Karlie Kloss, spaceflight writer and advocate Emily Calandrelli, comedians Joanna Hausmann and Nazeem Hussain, and Derek Muller, host of the YouTube science channel Veritasium.

