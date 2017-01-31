Don't Ask Why Cats Populate this 'Expanse' Recap Video — Just Enjoy

Why does this recap of "The Expanse" Season 1 star a variety of costumed, floating, ship-flying cats on elaborate, tiny sets? Space.com has no idea, but is certainly not complaining.

In what Syfy has called a "recat," a very serious new video walks viewers through the space adventure's first season, including cat-based overviews of the three conflicting factions: Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt. The video also presents feline alter egos of the show's main characters, including Detective Miller, James Holden, Chrisjen Avasarala and Julie Mao (called Julie "Meow" here), whose disappearance kicks off the season's events.

The video runs through a full season of plot, providing a good catch-up before the premiere of Season 2 on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The show airs on Syfy at 10 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CST), and Season 2 will start with a two-part premiere.

Also, the network put out a making-of video. Interested parties should check it out below.

