'Star Trek Timelines' Marks Game's 1st Anniversary with Special Event

The mobile game "Star Trek Timelines" turns one year old on Jan. 14, and its developer celebrating this weekend with a special in-game event and announcements of a new player-versus-player mode.

A year ago in the game's storyline, corresponding with when it was first released online, characters and set pieces from all across the "Star Trek" universe were pulled together via a strange event the game called a "temporal anomaly," according to a statement by Disruptor Beam, the game's developer... That kicked off the events of the strategy role-playing game, which allows players to interact with beloved crewmembers and ships from across the "Star Trek" universe. Instead of being confined to the eras of Kirk, Picard or Janeway, players can assemble a crew from all three, plus many other characters and versions of characters from across space and time.

The special event, called "Convergence Day" in honor of that anomaly, will introduce a crew involving new versions of Quark and Picard. Players will also receive other goodies, such as a supply kit and additional crew spots. As players reach their own one-year anniversaries, they get a special reward avatar: an Alfa 177 canine.

Disruptor Beam, also announced a new player-versus-player mode starting this month called "The Gauntlet," which will allow captains to assemble crews of five and face off against other captains.

"Star Trek Timelines" is free to play on mobile devices and Facebook.

