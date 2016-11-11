Earth-Observing Satellite Launching Today: How to Watch Live

The WorldView-4 satellite and its Atlas V rocket being prepped for liftoff at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

A sharp-eyed Earth-observing satellite is launching today (Nov. 11), and you can watch all the spaceflight action live.

The WorldView-4 satellite is scheduled to lift off today at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. You can watch the liftoff live here at Space.com, courtesy of ULA.

You can also view the launch directly via ULA, at ulalaunch.com.

WorldView-4 is a commercial imaging satellite owned and operated by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe. The spacecraft has some of the sharpest eyes in the business; WorldView-4 will be capable of determining the make of a car from orbit, DigitalGlobe representatives have said.

The satellite will become the fifth spacecraft in DigitalGlobe's Earth-observing constellation, joining WorldView-1, -2, -3 and GeoEye-1.

Seven cubesats will also hitch a ride on the Atlas V today. These tiny spacecraft are all technology demonstrations sponsored by the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that builds and operates the United States' spy satellites.

Today's launch was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but a wildfire at Vandenberg pushed things back by nearly two months.

Follow Mike Wall on Twitter @michaeldwall and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.