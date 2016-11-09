'Mars': The Epic National Geographic Channel Miniseries in Pictures

First Human Mission to Mars

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

In National Geographic's new "Mars" series, humans step foot on the Red Planet for the first time. The series premieres Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. EST in the U.S. and internationally Nov. 13 on the National Geographic Channel. Watch the trailer here.

The Daedalus

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

This is the Daedalus — the spaceship that transports the crew from Earth to Mars. It is named after the inventor and craftsman of Greek mythology.

One small step for man...

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

Getting to Mars is one thing, but surviving and thriving on the Red Planet prove to be a whole other endeavor for the first Mars crew. Pictured here: astronaut Robert Foucault (played by actor Sammi Rotibi) walks on Mars in his protective spacesuit.

Daedalus' Flight Deck

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

The Daedalus crew is seated in a circular flight deck during takeoff and landing.

Daedalus Control Console

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

The view of the Daedalus flight deck from behind the main control console.

Crew Quarters

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

A view of the mid-deck inside the Daedalus shows the crew quarters and dining area. This is where they spend their time during the long journey to the Red Planet.

Sleeping En Route to Mars

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

For the 209-day journey to Mars, the crew sleeps in bunk beds inside the Daedalus spaceship.

Main Corridor

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

The main corridor of the Daedalus spaceship.

A Rough Landing

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

Commander Ben Sawyer (played by actor Ben Cotton) struggles to reach the hardware that controls the ship's landing gear in a nail-biting scene from the first episode of "Mars."

First Doctor on Mars

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

Health care professionals are crucial to have onboard the first human mission to Mars. Pictured here, French astronaut and doctor Amelie Durand (played by Clementine Poidatz) performs a health exam.

Daedalus Lands Off Course

National Geographic Channels/Robert Viglasky

A satellite view shows the Daedalus' landing site on Mars. The crew landed farther away from Base Camp than planned.