The moon joins Mars and Jupiter in a 'mini planet parade' tonight. Here's how to see it

Mars and the moon will also be in conjunction tonight.

an illustration of two orange-colored orbs beneath the moon, above a silhouette of a treeline
The night sky after sunset on April 5, 2025. Jupiter, Mars and the moon will appear lower and in the northern sky. (Image credit: NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/Stellarium/J. Davis)

If you're lucky enough to have clear skies tonight, you can catch a "mini planet parade" as Mars and Jupiter appear alongside a half-lit moon in the southwestern sky.

All three bodies will be visible in the western sky at sunset tonight (April 5) as seen from mid-latitudes in the United States. Mars will be closest to the moon, separated by just 2 degrees in the sky as seen from Earth. (Your fist at arm's length equals around 10 degrees.) The pair will be in the Gemini constellation.

To see them, look high in the sky right at sunset. The 60%-illuminated waxing gibbous moon and Mars will be nearly directly overhead toward the southwest. The moon will be unmistakable, while Mars will appear as a reddish-orange orb just beside it. Jupiter will be much farther below the pair, shining between the horns of Taurus, the Bull.

The moon and Mars will also be only a few hours past conjunction during their close approach tonight, meaning they share the same right ascension, the celestial equivalent of longitude.

You can use the moon and Mars to help you find the twins of Gemini, the stars Castor and Pollux. Both stars will be shining bright beside Mars and the moon, and each make up the heads of the two "twins."

Bright Jupiter, meanwhile, can be used to spot the V-shaped head of Taurus, the Bull; the pale yellow planet will shine from between the long horns of the bull just above its head.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Managing Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.

