Spaceman: NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino's Space Career in Photos

Spaceman Mike Massimino

NASA

Retired NASA astronaut Mike Massimino flew two shuttle missions to repair the Hubble telescope and became the first person to tweet from space during his final spaceflight. To celebrate the launch of his new memoir "Spaceman," here are some awesome photos from his life in space and on Earth. THIS PHOTO: NASA astronaut Mike Massimino pauses for a photo in his spacesuit during a spacewalk outside the space shuttle Columbia on March 5, 2002. Massimino's two shuttle missions were focused on repairing the Hubble Space Telescope.

Water's Weightlessness

© Michael Soluri/Infinite Worlds

Deep water diving is essential to training for the weightlessness of outer space. Massimino and the rest of his crew practiced their five scheduled space walks in NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory over the course of 18 months.

Astronaut Saves Shea Stadium Home Plate

NASA

Astronauts Mike Massimino (right) and Mike Good, STS-125 mission specialists, with home plate from New York City's Shea Stadium during a break from their training in the JSC Neutral Buoyancy Lab. Massimino brought the plate aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis for the trip to Hubble.

Hubble-Bound Astronauts Tweet Their Horn

NASA/Amanda Diller.

STS-125 Mission Specialist Mike Massimino is helped by a suit technician to don a harness over his launch and entry suit before entering space shuttle Atlantis for a simulated launch countdown.

Fixing Hubble: Space Mechanics Set for Last Service Call

NASA/Cory Huston

The STS-125 crew gets ready to attach their mission logo to the entrance into space shuttle Atlantis. Clockwise from left front are: Pilot Gregory C. Johnson, mission specialists Michael Good and Megan McArthur, commander Scott Altman, and mission specialists Mike Massimino and John Grunsfeld.

Hubble Astronauts Awed by New Images

NASA/Paul E. Alers

STS-125 crew members from left, Commander Scott Altman, Pilot Gregory Johnson, Mission Specialist Michael Good, Mission Specialist Megan McArthur, Mission Specialist John Grunsfeld, Mission Specialist Michael Massimino and Mission Specialist Andrew Feustel, are seen during a press conference, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009, after astronomers declared the NASA's Hubble Space Telescope a fully rejuvenated observatory with the release Wednesday of observations from four of its six operating science instruments at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Mike Massimino and "The Big Bang Theory" Star and Producer

Mike Massimino (via Twitter as @Astro_Mike)

Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Massimino (right) poses for a photo with Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg (center) and Executive Producer Bill Prady at the Paley Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Astronaut Massimino on "The Big Bang Theory"

Mike Massimino (via Twitter as @Astro_Mike)

Veteran NASA astronaut Mike Massimino (right) poses for a photo with Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and another actor during a break from filming the season finale of CBS' Big Bang Theory

Struggling into the Spacesuit

© Michael Soluri/Infinite Worlds

NASA Astronaut Michael Massimino struggles into his spacesuit with the help of two others in the leadup to the final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission.

Mike Massimino and Jim Newman repair Hubble

NASA

Mike Massimino and fellow NASA astronaut Jim Newman worked to replace a reaction wheel assembly on the Hubble Space Telescope in March of 2002.

Go Mets!

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino cheers on the Mets for Game 1 of the 2015 World Series at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City, where a Mets home plate that he took into space is on display.