'Star Trek' Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Traveling Art Gallery

NEW YORK -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek: The Original Series," CBS has curated a traveling art gallery featuring 50 "Star Trek"-inspired pieces by 50 artists from 10 countries. The gallery features a wide variety of art, including photography by the late Leonard Nimoy, known for his role as Spock.

"Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" features works of art in both two and three dimensions, with materials that range from paint on canvas to stringy fabrics and even a cereal box. See our photo gallery of the New York City exhibit here.

The global art tour was first unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. The exhibit then arrived in New York City, where the art was on display at the Paley Center for Media, from Sept. 16 to 25. Next, the gallery will head to Birmingham, England, for the show's first European viewing, at "Destination Star Trek Europe." That event will run from Oct. 7 to 9 and is set to be Europe's biggest "Star Trek" celebration yet, the event's website said.

Liz Kalodner, executive vice president of CBS consumer products and organizer of the "Star Trek" art gallery, said she reached out to about 100 artists from around the world to find 50 pieces to feature in the gallery. These artists work with a variety of styles and different types of mediums, Kalodner said, resulting in a gallery as diverse as the characters of the series.

