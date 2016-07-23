'Star Trek' Art at SDCC 2016 Celebrates 50 Years of Strange New Worlds

"Star Trek" is taking art into a whole new frontier at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con with a new exhibition that honors the 50th anniversary of the science fiction franchise.
The exhibition, called "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years," debuted at SDCC 2016 in the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts and includes a stunning array of Trek-inspired art, including a piece by the late Leonard Nimoy — who originated the Spock role — entitled "Hand in Vulcan Gesture."
Here's a few examples of the Trek art in the exhibit:
You can see where the "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" exhibit will be after SDCC 2016 at StarTrek.com here: http://www.startrek.com/upcoming_events#art_exhibition.
Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.