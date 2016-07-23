'Star Trek' Art at SDCC 2016 Celebrates 50 Years of Strange New Worlds

Artist Hyunju Kim's "NUBIGi ,000,095." is one of 50 unique pieces celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek" in the new exhibition "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years."

"Star Trek" is taking art into a whole new frontier at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con with a new exhibition that honors the 50th anniversary of the science fiction franchise.

The exhibition, called "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years," debuted at SDCC 2016 in the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts and includes a stunning array of Trek-inspired art, including a piece by the late Leonard Nimoy — who originated the Spock role — entitled "Hand in Vulcan Gesture."

Here's a few examples of the Trek art in the exhibit:

You can see where the "Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years" exhibit will be after SDCC 2016 at StarTrek.com here: http://www.startrek.com/upcoming_events#art_exhibition.

