US National Parks from Space: 100 Years of Nature (Photos)

Grand Canyon National Park

NASA

To celebrate the centennial of the U.S National Park Service, Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams of NASA has taken hundreds of images of national parks from his vantage point in low Earth orbit, aboard the International Space Station. Here, a series of Williams' photographs are assembled into this composite image of the Grand Canyon.

Yosemite National Park

NASA

Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams of NASA marked the centennial of the U.S. National Park Service by capturing a series of photographs of national parks from his vantage point in low Earth orbit. On July 19, 2016, Williams shared this composite image of a wide view as well as a panorama video of Yosemite National Park.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

NASA

From his vantage point aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams of NASA captured a series of photographs that were assembled into this composite image of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Williams wrote, "Patterns and features of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah. #FindYourPark #NPS100"

Katmai National Park

NASA

From the International Space Station, NASA astronaut Jeff Williams marked the centennial of the U.S. National Park Service, photographing the patterns and features of Katmai National Park and sharing a composite image and a video panorama of the park on social media.

Badlands National Park

NASA

Marking this centennial year of the US National Parks, NASA astronaut Jeff Williams captured a series the photographs, which were assembled into this composite image, during his Expedition 47/48 mission aboard the International Space Station. Sharing on social media, Williams wrote, "Badlands National Park, South Dakota. #FindYourPark #NPS100"

Black Hills National Park

NASA

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams took the photographs of the Black Hills - a destination that includes a State Park, National Park, National Forest and National Memorial - during a flyover of the area by the International Space Station in 2016, the centennial year of the U.S. National Parks.

Death Valley National Park

NASA

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams took the photographs assembled into this composite image and a video panorama during his Expedition 47/48 mission aboard the International Space Station in 2016. Sharing on social media, Williams wrote, "Center of Badwater @DeathValleyNPS. #FindYourPark #NPS100"

Everglades National Park

NASA

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams took the brilliantly colored photographs assembled into this composite image during his Expedition 47/48 mission aboard the International Space Station in 2016. Sharing on social media, Williams wrote, "Florida Bay to Anhinga Trail @EvergladesNPS. #FindYourPark #NPS100"

Glacier Bay National Park

NASA

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams captured the photographs, assembled into this composite image, during his Expedition 47/48 mission aboard the International Space Station. Sharing the image on social media, Williams wrote, "A place of inspiration, @GlacierBayNPS. #FindYourPark #NPS100."

Olympic National Park

NASA

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams took the photographs of Olympic National Park, which were assembled into this composite image, during his Expedition 47/48 mission aboard the International Space Station. Williams posted the image and a panorama video of the park to social media, writing, "View of @OlympicNP with Seattle and Tacoma in the background."

Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

NASA

Marking the centennial of the U.S. National Park Service, Expedition 48 Commander Jeff Williams of NASA photographed the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station. Williams wrote, "Mount St. Helens looks spectacular from directly above!"