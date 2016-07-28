Launch Photos: Secret Spy Satellite NROL-61 Blasts Off On Atlas V Rocket

New Spy Satellite Soars
On July 28, 2016, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched into space to deliver the classified NROL-61 satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Liftoff occurred at 8:37 a.m. EDT from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Check out more amazing launch photos in this slideshow.
Liftoff!
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the classifed NROL-61 satellite launches into space from a pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 28, 2016 to begin a mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
Atlas V Rocket Booster Separation
A camera on ULA's Atlas V captures the moment of solid rocket booster separation during the launch of the NROL-61 satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
Looking Up
A camera at the Space Launch Complex 41 pad captures the Atlas V rocket's liftoff.
Ready to Fly
This amazing photo by ULA photographer Ben Cooper shows the Atlas V rocket at the pad ahead of its July 28, 2016 launch.
Next Stop, Space
A distant view of the Atlas V launching NROL-61 into space as seen in United Launch Alliance's webcast.
The View Up Here
A stunning view of Earth from space from a camera mounted on the Atlas V rocket during the NROL-61 launch.
Rocket Tracking
The NROL-61 launch marked the 109th mission for the United Launch Alliance since its formation in 2006. Here, a tracking camera follows Atlas V into space.
Farewell, Cape Canaveral
A camera mounted on the Atlas V rocket captured this view of Cape Canaveral, Florid a from above (note the shoreline on the right side).
Atlas V, Rollout
The United Launch Alliance rolls the Atlas V rocket out to its launch pad ahead of a July 28 launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Slow and Steady
Another view of the Atlas V rocket's rollout. The NROL-61 mission marked the 64th Atlas V launch by the United Launch Alliance.