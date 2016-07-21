'Star Trek Beyond' in Photos (Gallery)

Star Trek Beyond
The 2016 movie Star Trek Beyond is already receiving high praise from moviegoers.
Getting Perspective
At the Chinese Theaters in Hollywood fans can see from Captain Kirk's perspective.
Loving Fans
Fans get photos and autographs from the cast of Star Trek Beyond at the French premiere.
A New Enemy
In the film, the crew of the Enterprise face a never-before-seen enemy.
Vengeance from the Cosmos
In uncharted territory in deep space, the Enterprise crew is tested by a ruthless enemy who fights against everything the Federation stands for.
Last Minute Escape
As the new enemy attacks, the crew barely escapes the damaged Enterprise.
The Crew
This movie has turned into a tribute to both Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin.
Unexpected Help
Star Trek Beyond introduces a new character who comes to the aide of the crew.
Giving Interviews
The cast from Star Trek Beyond gives interviews at the French premiere of the movie.
Making Waves
New cast members in Star Trek Beyond make a splash at the French premiere.
Dangerous
The crew of the Enterprise fights for what they believe in to the end.