'Star Trek Beyond' in Photos (Gallery)

Star Trek Beyond

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

The 2016 movie Star Trek Beyond is already receiving high praise from moviegoers.

Getting Perspective

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

At the Chinese Theaters in Hollywood fans can see from Captain Kirk's perspective.

Loving Fans

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

Fans get photos and autographs from the cast of Star Trek Beyond at the French premiere.

A New Enemy

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

In the film, the crew of the Enterprise face a never-before-seen enemy.

Vengeance from the Cosmos

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

In uncharted territory in deep space, the Enterprise crew is tested by a ruthless enemy who fights against everything the Federation stands for.

Last Minute Escape

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

As the new enemy attacks, the crew barely escapes the damaged Enterprise.

The Crew

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

This movie has turned into a tribute to both Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin.

Unexpected Help

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

Star Trek Beyond introduces a new character who comes to the aide of the crew.

Giving Interviews

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

The cast from Star Trek Beyond gives interviews at the French premiere of the movie.

Making Waves

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

New cast members in Star Trek Beyond make a splash at the French premiere.

Dangerous

Paramount Pictures via Twitter

The crew of the Enterprise fights for what they believe in to the end.