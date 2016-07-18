Photos: SpaceX Launches Cargo Mission, Lands Rocket Again

Falcon 9 Rises off the Pad

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rises off the pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 18, 2016, carrying the company's robotic Dragon cargo capsule toward the International Space Station for NASA.

Falcon 9 Launch and Landing, July 18, 2016

SpaceX

Composite image showing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from, and then landing at, Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 18, 2016.

Dragon Lifts Off, July 18, 2016

SpaceX

SpaceX's robotic Dragon cargo capsule lifts off atop a Falcon 9 rocket on July 18, 2016 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Falcon 9 First Stage on the Ground

SpaceX

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket sits at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 18, 2016, shortly after touching down.

Falcon 9 on the Ground: Close-up

Elon Musk Twitter (@elonmusk)

A close-up view of SpaceX's Falcon 9 first stage shortly after it touched down on July 18, 2016.

Dragon and Falcon 9 Ready for Liftoff

NASA TV

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo capsule sit on the pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida about an hour before a planned July 18, 2016 liftoff.

Dragon Deploys, July 18, 2016

SpaceX

SpaceX's robotic Dragon cargo capsule deploys successfully in low-Earth orbit on July 18, 2016

Dragon and Falcon 9 on the Pad

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 and Dragon on the pad ahead of a planned July 18, 2016 launch toward the International Space Station.

International Docking Adapter Loaded into Dragon Capsule

SpaceX

Technicians and engineers lower the International Docking Adapter into the trunk of SpaceX's robotic Dragon cargo capsule.

International Docking Adapter Prepped for Launch

NASA

The International Docking Adapter, which will help future commercial crew vehicles dock with the International Space Station, will launch toward the orbiting lab aboard SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule on July 18, 2016.

CRS-9 Mission Logo

SpaceX

Logo of SpaceX's CRS-9 cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA.