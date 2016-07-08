Touring Oak Ridge Observatory (Photos)

Harvard's Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

Harvard's Oak Ridge Observatory, which contains America's largest optical telescope east of Texas, closed in 2005. Shown here: the building that houses the large telescope (left), an office building (center) and a smaller telescope building (dome on right).



Read the full article here.

Oak Ridge Observatory Plaque

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

A plaque at the entrance of the observatory, honoring George R. Agassiz, who served on the observatory's board of directors.

Optical Telescope at Harvard's Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

The optical telescope at Harvard's Oak Ridge Observatory.

Optical Telescope Building at Harvard's Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

Looking up at the ceiling of the building that houses the observatory's optical telescope.

Telescope Bases at Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

Next to the campus' smaller dome, a cement platform holds bases of telescopes that are now gone.

Telescope Bases at Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

The now-unused bases of telescopes sit on a concrete platform.

Close-Up Telescope Base at Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

A close-up of one of the old telescope bases.

Oak Ridge Observatory Buildings

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

The observatory campus included multiple buildings.

Oak Ridge Observatory View

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

A view down the long road leading to another building on the campus of the Oak Ridge Observatory.

Oak Ridge Observatory Campus

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

Another building on the observatory campus.

Optical Telescope Building at Oak Ridge Observatory

Nola Taylor Redd, 2016

A closer view of the optical telescope building at Oak Ridge Observatory.