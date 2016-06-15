Photos: SpaceX Launches Communications Satellites, Tries Rocket Landing at Sea

Falcon 9 Blasts Off

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off the pad at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on June 15, 2016, carrying two commercial communications satellites to orbit.

Falcon 9 Launches Communications Satellites, June 15, 2016

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying the Eutelsat 117 West B and ABS 2A communications satellites to orbit.

SpaceX Launch of Eutelsat 117 West B and ABS-2A Satellites

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on June 15, 2016, carrying the SpaceX Launch of Eutelsat 117 West B and ABS-2A satellites to orbit.

SpaceX's Eutelsat 117 West B/ABS 2A Launch

Another view of the launch of the Eutelsat 117 West B and ABS 2A communications satellites, which lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on June 15, 2016.

View of Falcon 9 Launch Across the Water

The Eutelsat 117 West B and ABS-2A satellites launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on June 15, 2016.

Falcon 9 Rises Into the Sky

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rises into the Florida skies on June 15, 2015, carrying the Eutelsat 117 West B and ABS-2A communications satellites to orbit.

Falcon 9's Engines Burning Bright

The first-stage engines of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blaze shortly after the launch of two commercial communications satellites on June 15, 2016.

Falcon 9 First Stage Coming Back to Earth

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket comes back down to Earth during a landing attempt on June 15, 2016.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Tries Ocean Landing, June 15, 2016

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket tries to land on a robotic "drone ship" in the Atlantic Ocean on June 15, 2016. The attempt failed; the booster hit the ship's deck too hard.

Falcon 9 Tries to Land

The Falcon 9 first stage comes down on the deck of a robotic "droneship" in a cloud of smoke on June 15, 2016. The landing was not successful, SpaceX representatives said.

Falcon 9 Second Stage Lights Up

The second stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket burns, carrying the the Eutelsat 117 west b and ABS-2A communications satellites to orbit on June 15, 2016.