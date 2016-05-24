Alien Technology or Earthly Experiments? | Space Wallpaper

Bringing to mind images of alien worlds, this photo actually brings to light how the Daya Bay antineutrino monitors near Hong Kong, China, operate. The project, started by energy departments of China and the U.S., consists of eight detectors situated under think rock, tracking antineutrinos released by six neighboring nuclear reactors. So far the program has yielded results that, if confirmed, could reveal a previously unknown neutrino as well as redefine what is understood about particle reactions. [Learn more about how to hunt antimatter.]

