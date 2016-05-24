Alien Technology or Earthly Experiments? | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Alien Technology or Earthly Experiments
Could this be evidence of alien invasion or simply a really cool angle of an antimatter experimentation on Earth?
(Image: © Copyright DOE, Berkeley Lab/Photo by Roy Kaltschmidt)

Bringing to mind images of alien worlds, this photo actually brings to light how the Daya Bay antineutrino monitors near Hong Kong, China, operate. The project, started by energy departments of China and the U.S., consists of eight detectors situated under think rock, tracking antineutrinos released by six neighboring nuclear reactors. So far the program has yielded results that, if confirmed, could reveal a previously unknown neutrino as well as redefine what is understood about particle reactions. [Learn more about how to hunt antimatter.]

