Electric Saturn | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Electric Saturn
In a composite, false-color image snapped by Cassini in 2007, Saturn glows in unearthly colors.
(Image: © VIMS Team, U. Arizona, ESA, NASA)

In 2007, the Cassini spacecraft took a series of images of Saturn and its rings from a distance of roughly 1.6 million kilometers. By combining some of these images, false-colored in three bands of infrared light, the stunning picture was created. Rings A and C reflect the Sun's light while Ring B blocks it due to its thickness. The planet itself glows in red and green, in darkness and in light, respectively. [Learn more about Cassini's mission.]

