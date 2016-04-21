In 2007, the Cassini spacecraft took a series of images of Saturn and its rings from a distance of roughly 1.6 million kilometers. By combining some of these images, false-colored in three bands of infrared light, the stunning picture was created. Rings A and C reflect the Sun's light while Ring B blocks it due to its thickness. The planet itself glows in red and green, in darkness and in light, respectively. [Learn more about Cassini's mission.]
Electric Saturn | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © VIMS Team, U. Arizona, ESA, NASA)
