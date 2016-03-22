A spiral galaxy scarcely 25 million light-years from Earth, The Whale Galaxy is similar in size to the Milky Way. Also known as NGC 4631, the galaxy has a brilliantly glowing elliptical sidekick as well as some other recently discovered neighbors that are dwarf galaxies. The galaxy is also surrounded by tidal star streams, fragments of a dwarf galaxy damaged by the gravitational effects of the Whale. [See more photos of galaxies across the universe.]
The Cosmic Whale and Its Galactic Neighbors | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Copyright R Jay Gabany (Blackbird Observatory)/Collaboration by David Martínez-Delgado (University of Heidelberg), et al.)
