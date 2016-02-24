Our Blue Marble and Its Natural Satellite | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Our Blue Marble and Its Natural Satellite
A spacecraft's camera snapped this view of the (normally) dark side of the Moon crossing the face of the Full Earth.
(Image: © NASA, NOAA/DSCOVR)

During the New Moon in July of 2015 DSCOVR's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera snapped this truly epic view of Earth being crossed by its natural satellite from nearly a million miles away. The dark side of the moon has fewer characteristic landmarks than the side facing Earth — only the Sea of Moscow is notably dark on the upper lefthand side. [Learn more about the lunar transit.]

