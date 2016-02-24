During the New Moon in July of 2015 DSCOVR's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera snapped this truly epic view of Earth being crossed by its natural satellite from nearly a million miles away. The dark side of the moon has fewer characteristic landmarks than the side facing Earth — only the Sea of Moscow is notably dark on the upper lefthand side. [Learn more about the lunar transit.]
Our Blue Marble and Its Natural Satellite | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, NOAA/DSCOVR)
