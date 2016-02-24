Our Blue Marble and Its Natural Satellite | Space Wallpaper

A spacecraft's camera snapped this view of the (normally) dark side of the Moon crossing the face of the Full Earth.

During the New Moon in July of 2015 DSCOVR's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera snapped this truly epic view of Earth being crossed by its natural satellite from nearly a million miles away. The dark side of the moon has fewer characteristic landmarks than the side facing Earth — only the Sea of Moscow is notably dark on the upper lefthand side. [Learn more about the lunar transit.]