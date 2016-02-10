This region of Orion is oft overlooked by astronomers who are attracted to the contrasting brilliant and bright colors of the Orion Nebula's stellar nursery. Yet in this image of NGC 1977, NGC 1975 and NGC 1973 — which are reminiscent of a running man — the gentle blues, grays and purples of these reflection nebulae demand respect for their own, unique beauty. [View more interestingly shaped nebulae.]
Running from Beauty: A Darker Side of Orion | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Copyright Adam Block, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, Univ. Arizona)
