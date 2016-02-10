Running from Beauty: A Darker Side of Orion | Space Wallpaper

Trending

Running from Beauty: A Darker Side of Orion
NGCs in the 1970s are often snubbed by astronomers in favor of the brighter glow of other nebulae, but as seen in this image, they are very much worth the attention.
(Image: © Copyright Adam Block, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter, Univ. Arizona)

This region of Orion is oft overlooked by astronomers who are attracted to the contrasting brilliant and bright colors of the Orion Nebula's stellar nursery. Yet in this image of NGC 1977, NGC 1975 and NGC 1973 — which are reminiscent of a running man — the gentle blues, grays and purples of these reflection nebulae demand respect for their own, unique beauty. [View more interestingly shaped nebulae.]

