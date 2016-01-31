Saturn's icy rings provide a stunning skyscape for the icy moon Enceladus. This unexpectedly active moon has active geysers, seen venting at the south pole opposite the crescent. The Cassini spacecraft has collected enough data that experts now believe the moon contains a global liquid ocean under its icy crust. [Learn more about Enceladus.]
Ringside an Icy Water World | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA)
