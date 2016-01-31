Ringside an Icy Water World | Space Wallpaper

Cassini spacecraft captured this image of Saturn's moon Enceladus across the planet's rings. (Image: © Cassini Imaging Team, SSI, JPL, ESA, NASA)

Saturn's icy rings provide a stunning skyscape for the icy moon Enceladus. This unexpectedly active moon has active geysers, seen venting at the south pole opposite the crescent. The Cassini spacecraft has collected enough data that experts now believe the moon contains a global liquid ocean under its icy crust. [Learn more about Enceladus.] Wallpapers Standard

