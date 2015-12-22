SpaceX's Epic Falcon 9 Rocket Landing in Pictures

The Falcon Has Landed

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 11 satellites into space and then returned to Earth to make a historic landing on Dec. 21, 2015. Shown here, the Falcon 9 rocket on its landing pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. See more photos here of the history-making mission. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Almost There

SpaceX

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is seen just before touching down on Landing Site 1 at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Dec. 21, 2015. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Awesome Exposure: SpaceX Falcon 9 Landing

SpaceX

This long exposure captures the launch into orbit of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, and the booster's first stage return to a smooth landing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Dec. 21, 2015. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted this photo on Twitter with the caption: "There and Back Again." Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Monday Night Lights

SpaceX

This long exposure captures the launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and its subsequent engine burns to return to Earth during a historic flight from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Dec. 21, 2015. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket After Landing

SpaceX

The first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands triumphantly on Landing Site 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida after successfully launching into orbit and returning to Earth on Dec. 21, 2015. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Liftoff!

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 8:29 p.m. EST on Dec. 21, 2015, kicking off the 11-satellite flight and historic rocket landing. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Satellite Success

SpaceX

One of the 11 ORBCOMM satellites deploys in orbit during SpaceX's successful Falcon 9 rocket launch and landing. Delivering the satellites into orbit was the main goal of the mission, despite the amazing rocket landing. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Falcon on Descent

SpaceX

There are almost no words ... in an amazing feat, here is SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster descending BACK to Earth, lighting up the night sky over Florida a second time to make its historic landing. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Touchdown!

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket touches down on its landing pad on Earth. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

And The Crowd Goes Wild

SpaceX

SpaceX employees rejoice during the successful first landing of the company's Falcon 9 rocket on a pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida following a successful launch. Read the Epic Full Story Here.

Inside SpaceX's Risky Fly-back Booster Rocket Landing (Infographic)

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

In a first for space flight, SpaceX will attempt to fly its Falcon 9 booster rocket to a safe landing aboard an offshore platform. See how SpaceX's rocket landing tests work in this Space.com infographic.