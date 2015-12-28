Supermodel Karlie Kloss Visits SpaceX Rocket Factory (Video)

SpaceX opened its doors recently for a supermodel photo shoot.

Model Karlie Kloss got access to the private spaceflight company's manufacturing facility in Hawthorne, California, in September to take pictures for a profile in the current issue of the Wall Street Journal's WSJ. Magazine. Kloss posted a video about her SpaceX visit in November.

Kloss spent a fair amount of time inside the rocket factory, judging by the photos and video. There are images of her with SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which currently totes cargo to the International Space Station for NASA (though the company is developing a crewed version of Dragon as well, to carry astronauts to orbit and beyond).

Other photos show Kloss with a Merlin engine and other pieces of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which launches Dragon and other payloads. She even made it inside SpaceX mission control and a testing chamber where hardware is vetted before it heads into space.

Kloss said she enjoyed the experience, and she gave a shout-out to SpaceX's billionaire founder and CEO, Elon Musk.

"It was probably the coolest shoot I've ever been a part of," Kloss said in the video. "This was a cool day at work, so, thank you, Elon!"

Follow Mike Wall on Twitter @michaeldwall and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.