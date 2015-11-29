Trending

Thor's Helmet Nebula Glows Brightly | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Thor's Helmet Nebula Glows Brightly
In deep space NGC 2359, a glowing cloud of gas and dust takes the shape of Thor's mythical helmet and the colors declare the composition of the beautiful patches.
(Image: © J.A. Toala & M.A. Guerrero (IAA-CSIC), Y.-H. Chu (UIUC/ASIAA), R.A. Gruendl (UIUC), S. Mazlin, J. Harvey, D. Verschatse & R. Gilbert (SSRO-South) and ESA)

A glowing cloud of gas and dust, known as NGC 2359, takes the shape of Thor's mythical helmet. The brilliant colors of the giant cloud express without words the makeup of the nebula: blue shows X-ray emission, while pale red and green reveal ionized hydrogen and oxygen. [Read more about Thor's Helmet.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.