A glowing cloud of gas and dust, known as NGC 2359, takes the shape of Thor's mythical helmet. The brilliant colors of the giant cloud express without words the makeup of the nebula: blue shows X-ray emission, while pale red and green reveal ionized hydrogen and oxygen. [Read more about Thor's Helmet.]
Thor's Helmet Nebula Glows Brightly | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © J.A. Toala & M.A. Guerrero (IAA-CSIC), Y.-H. Chu (UIUC/ASIAA), R.A. Gruendl (UIUC), S. Mazlin, J. Harvey, D. Verschatse & R. Gilbert (SSRO-South) and ESA)
