Thor's Helmet Nebula Glows Brightly | Space Wallpaper

In deep space NGC 2359, a glowing cloud of gas and dust takes the shape of Thor's mythical helmet and the colors declare the composition of the beautiful patches. (Image: © J.A. Toala & M.A. Guerrero (IAA-CSIC), Y.-H. Chu (UIUC/ASIAA), R.A. Gruendl (UIUC), S. Mazlin, J. Harvey, D. Verschatse & R. Gilbert (SSRO-South) and ESA)

