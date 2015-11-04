'Droid Tales' Speeds Through 'Star Wars' Story, Lego Style

"Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales," whose five-episode season wrapped up Nov. 2, rushes joyfully through the events of the six movies through R2-D2's and C-3PO's eyes.

This week, "Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales" wrapped up its madcap five-episode race through the "Star Wars" story, as told from the perspectives of those lovable droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.

The finale, which aired on Disney XD Monday (Nov. 2), featured the droids and friends held captive by Stormtroopers — and to distract them, C-3PO offers to tell "the real story" behind the events of "Return of the Jedi," the final "Star Wars" film chronologically so far. (The previous episodes had the droids recounting the entire preceding movie canon, plus some events from "Star Wars Rebels," to various audiences.)

The path from the first chronological film, "The Phantom Menace," through "Return of the Jedi" is winding enough that casual fans and newbies might not grasp it all, but "Droid Tales" offers a straightforward way of catching up that's an entertaining romp in its own right. The narrative is full of Lego jokes and good-natured jabs at the source material and characters as it carries viewers along through the series' iconic moments.

Some clips from the show are available on Disney XD's website for free, but catching the full series online, about 2 hours' worth, offers a quick and fun refresher course before the franchise picks up with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Dec. 18 — or an accessible introduction for those who somehow missed the originals.

In the meantime, fans can keep busy with Lego's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" building kits, including new character Poe Dameron's awesome orange-and-black X-wing fighter and an updated Millennium Falcon with silver-haired Han Solo, as well as a Special Forces TIE fighter.

