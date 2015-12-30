Glittering Milky Way Peeks Through Arches in Utah National Park (Photo)

Astrophotographer Ken Lee took the image of the glittering Milky Way from Arches National Park in Utah.

The Milky Way peeks through double arches as if behind a celestial curtain in this skywatcher image.

Astrophotographer Ken Lee took the image from Arches National Park in Utah.

"Feeling like an explorer on a new world in Arches National Park, Utah, watching the Milky Way drift toward the south as night progresses," Lee wrote. [The 101 Best Night Sky Photos of 2015]

The Milky Way galaxy is a barred spiral galaxy with roughly 400 billion stars, including our sun. The stars, along with gas and dust, appear like a band of light in the sky from Earth. The galaxy stretches between 100,000 to 120,000 light-years in diameter. At the center of our galaxy lies a gigantic black hole billions of times the size of the sun.

The odd rocky formations in the distance are the rocks near the Windows Arches and Turret Arch. The archway extends up approximately 104 feet (31 m), with a span of 148 feet (45 m). The enormity of the arches become even more pronounced when one can see the photographer in the bottom middle of the image. As Lee said, "this is a selfie."

