Interstellar Dust on the Galaxy's Magnetic Field | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Interstellar Dust on the Galaxy's Magnetic Field
This visualization of data from ESA's Planck satellite, reminiscent of the soft tones and delicate quality of an artist's painted masterpiece, presents a view of interstellar dust interacting with the structure of our Galaxy's magnetic field.
(Image: © ESA/Planck Collaboration. Acknowledgment: M.-A. Miville-Deschênes, CNRS – Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale, Université Paris-XI, Orsay, France)

This visualization of data from ESA's Planck satellite is reminiscent of the soft tones and delicate quality of an artist's painted masterpiece. The image presents a visual of interstellar dust in the Milky Way interacting with the structure of our Galaxy's magnetic field.

