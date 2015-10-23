This visualization of data from ESA's Planck satellite is reminiscent of the soft tones and delicate quality of an artist's painted masterpiece. The image presents a visual of interstellar dust in the Milky Way interacting with the structure of our Galaxy's magnetic field.
Interstellar Dust on the Galaxy's Magnetic Field | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/Planck Collaboration. Acknowledgment: M.-A. Miville-Deschênes, CNRS – Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale, Université Paris-XI, Orsay, France)
