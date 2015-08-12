Wow! Ocean Glows an Ethereal Blue Under Milky Way's Starlight (Photo)

Photographer Jeffrey Berkes took this image from Cannon Beach in Oregon around the Haystack Rock Bird Sanctuary in July.

A magnificent blue glow lights up this skywatching image of the Milky Way and crashing waves.

"On my previous trips I never saw any sign bioluminescence in the waters, but nature likes to surprise you some times and let me tell you I was in awe!" Berkes wrote to Space.com. [See more amazing photos of our Milky Way Galaxy]

The Milky Way, our own galaxy containing the solar system, is a barred spiral galaxy with roughly 400 billion stars. The stars, along with gas and dust, appear like a band of light in the sky from Earth. The galaxy stretches between 100,000 to 120,000 light-years in diameter.

Capturing a balance between the tidal areas with the glittering Milky Way required a bit of resourcefulness.

"I set up my gear in the waves around 1am just to fill the frame with the glowing water. I noticed my tripod kept sinking into the sand during my long exposures, so I came up with an idea to push the tripod deep into the sand and hold it sturdy while high tide came marching in," Berkes added.

