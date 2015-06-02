The 1st American Spacewalk in NASA Photos

A Walk in Space

NASA/Jim McDivitt

NASA astronaut Ed White became the first American astronaut to walk in space on June 3, 1965, during the Gemini 4 mission. See photos from White's historic spacewalk. HERE: Astronaut Ed White spacewalked outside the Gemini IV spacecraft on June 3, 1965. An emergency oxygen pack sits on his chest, and a 25-foot (7.6 meter) umbilical line and tether covered in gold tape secures him to the spacecraft.

White Leaves the Spacecraft

NASA

This photo shows astronaut Ed White, pilot on the Gemini-Titan 4 spacecraft, during his egress from the spacecraft on June 3, 1965, becoming the first American to walk in space.

Ed White Floats in Microgravity Outside the Gemini IV Spacecraft

NASA/Jim McDivitt

Ed White spent 23 minutes walking in space during his historic spacewalk. He used a gas "gun" to help push himself around.

White and McDivitt on June 1, 1965

NASA

Gemini IV astronauts Ed White (left) and Jim McDivitt stand at Cape Kennedy's Launch Pad 19 on June 1, 1965.

Ed White Floats in Space

NASA

Astronaut Ed White floats outside the Gemini capsule during the first American spacewalk on June 3, 1965.

America's First Spacewalk, June 3, 1965

NASA

Astronaut Edward H. White II achieved the first American walk in space during the Gemini IV mission on June 3, 1965.

Mission Control During Gemini IV

NASA

This photo shows Mission Control at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston during the early hours of the Gemini IV flight in June 1965.

Ed White Closeup During Spacewalk

NASA

This close-up photo shows Ed White during his Gemini IV spacewalk, AKA extravehicular activity (EVA), as he became the first American astronaut to walk in space on June 3, 1965.

Floating Against the Limb of the Earth

NASA

Astronaut Ed White, pilot of the Gemini-Titan 4 (GT-4) spaceflight, floats in space during the third revolution of the GT-4 spacecraft on June 3, 1965. His umbilical line and tether line, wrapped together, coil around him.

White and McDivitt Aboard Recovery Vehicle

NASA

Gemini IV astronauts Ed White (left) and Jim McDivitt speak with officials on the USS Wasp recovery aircraft carrier following their return to Earth on June 7, 1965.

President Johnson Meets Gemini IV Crew

NASA

President Lyndon B. Johnson holds a Gemini-4 souvenir photo album presented to him during his visit to the space center. Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot of the Gemini-4 mission stands at right, and astronaut James A. McDivitt, command pilot of the Gemini-4 spaceflight, holds a framed photo of White's spacewalk.