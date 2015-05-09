Best Space Photos of the Week — May 10, 2015

Amazing Photo Shows SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Just Before Crash

SpaceX

An amazing new photo shows the first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket just before it hit the deck of a robotic ship in the Atlantic Ocean during a bold landing attempt last month. [Read the Full Story]



Sun Unleashes Most Powerful Solar Flare of 2015

NASA/SDO

The sun unleashed its most intense flare of the year Tuesday (May 5), a monstrous blast that caused temporary radio blackouts throughout the Pacific region. [Read the Full Story]

To Boldly Brew: Astronaut Uses ISSpresso to Make 1st Cup of Coffee in Space

Samantha Cristoforetti on Twitter

Space: the final frontier — for coffee. Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, dressed in a "Star Trek" captain's uniform, became the first person in space to sip from a freshly-made cup of coffee on Sunday (May 3), using the International Space Station's newly-installed espresso machine. [Read the Full Story]

Century-Old 'Mini-Supernova' Captured in Gorgeous NASA Photo

NASA

A stunning new photo shows the expanding celestial fireworks created by a stellar explosion that first lit up Earth's skies more than a century ago. [Read the Full Story]

SpaceX Tests 'Revolutionary' Dragon Launch Escape System to Save Astronauts

NASA TV

SpaceX launched a major test Wednesday (May 5) of the innovative rocket escape system for its manned Dragon spaceships, a critical system designed to save astronauts in a launch emergency. See how the short test went. [Read the Full Story]

Green and Gold Northern Lights Dance in Stargazer's Spectacular Photo

This amazing image of the northern lights was a lucky shot for astrophotographer Manish Mamtani. Mamtani took the image from Long Lake Recreation Area in Wisconsin on March 17 and recently shared the stunning view with Space.com.[Read the Full Story]

This Galaxy Far, Far Away Is the Farthest One Yet Found

NASA, ESA, P. Oesch and I. Momcheva (Yale University0), and the 3D-HST and HUDF09/XDF teams.

Scientists have measured the distance to a galaxy more than 13 billion light years away, making it the most distant galaxy ever measured. [Read the Full Story]

Out-of-Control Russian Cargo Spaceship Falls Back to Earth

NASA

A robotic Russian cargo vessel has died a fiery death in Earth's atmosphere, nine days after launching on a failed mission to the International Space Station. [Read the Full Story]

Virgin Galactic's Next SpaceShipTwo Spaceliner Is Taking Shape

Virgin Galactic

Six months after Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo crashed during a test flight, a new version of the suborbital space plane is coming together in a hangar in the California desert. [Read the Full Story]

Opportunity Rover Sees Rock Spire in Mars Crater

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.

A new photo captured by NASA's Mars rover Opportunity shows a rocky spire in a shallow crater on the Red Planet. The mosaic, which combines images taken by Opportunity's panoramic camera on March 29 and March 30, depicts a shallow Mars crater called Spirit of St. Louis. [Read the Full Story]