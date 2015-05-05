Green and Gold Northern Lights Dance in Stargazer's Spectacular Photo

This amazing image of the Northern Lights was a lucky shot for astrophotographer Manish Mamtani.

Photographer Manish Mamtani took the image from Long Lake Recreation Area in Wisconsin on March 17 and recently shared the stunning view with Space.com.

"I was a little late for the northern lights show and was just able to capture a glimpse of auroras before the clouds moved in,” Mamtani wrote in an email. [Breathtaking Aurora Photos of 2015 by Stargazers]

Auroras are caused when charged particles from the sun slam into Earth's magnetosphere and interact with particles in our planet's atmosphere. At different altitudes, the solar particles are likely to collide with different types of atoms, producing different colored auroras.

