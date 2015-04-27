Photos: SpaceX Rocket to Launch 1st Satellite for Turkmenistan

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Rises into the Sky, April 27, 2015

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket rises into the skies above Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on April 27, 2015, carrying the first-ever satellite for the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan.

SpaceX Launches Turkmenistan's First Satellite

This screenshot from a webcast shows SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasting off on April 27, 2015, carrying the first-ever satellite for the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rolls to Pad for Thales Mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT satellite into orbit for Turkmenistan and Thales Alenia Space on April 27, 2015. See the mission's ramp up in photos in our photo gallery here.

TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT in Orbit

An artist's illustration depicts the TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT, that will allow Turkmenistan to operate its first national satellite telecommunications system.

TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT Arrives in Cape Canaveral, Florida

The TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT telecommunications satellite traveled from Thales Alenia Space's Cannes plant on February 23, 2015, arriving at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 26. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the satellite in April 2015.

Thales Alenia Space as Prime Contractor

Thales Alenia Space led the satellite design and manufacture of TurkmenAlem52E/MonacoSAT as the prime contractor of the contract. The company also managed the manufacture of ground support equipment for the two satellite control stations, all associated services, provision of launch services and insurance.

Thales Alenia Space Ahead of Schedule

Thales Alenia Space produced the first Turkmenistan telecom satellite and got it ready to ship in just 27 months, more than four months ahead of the contractual deadline.

SpaceX Thales Mission Patch

SpaceX plans to launch a satellite for Thales Alenia Space on April 27, 2015, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The official patch is seen here.