Total Lunar Eclipse Photos for April 4, 2015

Total Lunar Eclipse in Las Vegas: Tyler Leavitt

The total lunar eclipse of April 4, 2015 dominates this stunning photo by veteran astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leavitt captured the eclipse with the Stratosphere hotel and casino. Read the Full Story.

April 4, 2015, Total Lunar Eclipse Seen in La Jolla, California

Astrophotographer Lucas Keenan caught the lunar eclipse from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography overlooking La Jolla, California, as the moon was setting on April 4, 2015. [Read the full story.]

Total Lunar Eclipse Time-Lapse: Maxim Senin

Veteran skywatcher Maxim Senin of Redondo Beach, California combined multiple exposures to create this time-lapse view of the total lunar eclipse of April 4, 2015. Read the Full Story.

Total Lunar Eclipse Peaks: Dean Hooper

This spectacular view of the red moon during the April 4, 2015 total lunar eclipse by photographer Dean Hooper in Melbourne, Australia. This image was shared by the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy. Read the Full Story.

Total Lunar Eclipse and Airplane

A silhouetted airplane appears to fly across the eclipsed moon in this view of the total lunar eclipse captured by the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California before dawn on April 4, 2015. The observatory webcast live views of the eclipse. Read the Full Story.

Total Lunar Eclipses from Colorado: Joe Wiggins

Skywatcher Joe Wiggins snapped this photo of the April 4 total lunar eclipse from his front yard on a cold, cloudless morning in Centennial, Colorado. The event was the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2015. Read the Full Story.

Partial Lunar Eclipse from Ft. Lauderdale

Skywatcher A.M. Miller captured this view of a partial lunar eclipse visible from Fort Lauderdale, Florida before sunrise on April 4, 2015. A total lunar eclipse was visible from other parts of the world. Read the Full Story.

Total Lunar Eclipse Totality: Griffith Observatory

The moon reaches totality during the total lunar eclipse of April 4, 2015 in this view from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California before dawn. Read the Full Story.

Lunar Eclipse in the Trees: A.M. Miller

A partial lunar eclipse slips behind trees in this predawn view from Fort Lauderdale, Florida captured by skywatcher A.M. Miller early on April 4, 2015. A total lunar eclipse was visible at other locations on Earth. Read the Full Story.

Partial Lunar Eclipse View from Dulles

Skywatcher Shenandoah Sanchez captured this view of the partial lunar eclipse visible at dawn on April 4, 2015 from Dulles International Airport in Virginia. While Sanchez only saw a partial eclipse, a total lunar eclipse was visible from other locations on Earth during the event. Read the Full Story.

Partial Lunar Eclipse View from Ontario

In Sarnia, Ontario, Canadian skywatcher Laura Austin captured these different views of the partial phase of the total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015. Read the Full Story.