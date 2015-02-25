Connie Radar Defends the Moon from Apollo 11 in Retro Sci-Fi Short Film

What would the first woman on the moon do if she saw a crew of astronauts attempting to claim the moon for themselves? She'd try to shoot them down with her space guns, of course.

The short film "Over the Moon" on Vimeo details the fictional lunar adventures of Dr. Connie Radar. "Over the Moon" chronicle's Radar attempting to stop the first moon landing by a crew of American astronauts. (In this science fiction world, Radar landed on the lunar surface in 1957, well before the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.) The 7-minute-video is based on the "Dr. Connie Radar PhD" comic strip and comes complete with a robot and some sleazy astronauts bouncing around and cooking hot dogs. Check out the video in the window below:

According to its Vimeo description, "Over the Moon" was directed by the award-winning James Cunningham and features some amazing visual effects work by students at Media Design School (mediadesignschool.com) in Auckland, New Zealand.

It debuted on Vimeo in late 2014, with the folks at i09 pointing it out last week.

