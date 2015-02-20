Trending

Light Rays and Orange Haze | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Light Rays Over Paranal Observatory
This spectacular space wallpaper shows ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile soon after sunset. The last rays of the day create a spectacular orange haze as they pass through the dusty lower levels of the atmosphere, setting a perfect scene.
(Image: © ESO/G. Brammer )

This spectacular space wallpaper shows ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile soon after sunset. The last rays of the day create a spectacular orange haze as they pass through the dusty lower levels of the atmosphere, setting a perfect scene. This image was released Jan. 19, 2015.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.