This spectacular space wallpaper shows ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile soon after sunset. The last rays of the day create a spectacular orange haze as they pass through the dusty lower levels of the atmosphere, setting a perfect scene. This image was released Jan. 19, 2015.
Light Rays and Orange Haze | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/G. Brammer )
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.