Mars One Candidates Speak Out in 'If I Die On Mars' Short Film

Would you die on Mars? The Guardian interviewed three people that want to do just that as part of Mars One — a privately funded one-way mission to Mars planned to launch in the 2020s. The three potential Mars astronauts talk about their motivations for going to Mars and leaving Earth behind forever. Mars One representatives hope to launch the first crew of four people to the Red Planet by 2024, with an expected landing date the next year. The organization also plans to launch gear for the settlers to the planet ahead of the astronauts' arrival. You can watch the 10-minute video called "If I Die on Mars" in the window below. (Some sensitive and adult themes are discussed in the film that might not be great for kids.)

If I Die on Mars from Guardian News & Media Ltd on Vimeo.

