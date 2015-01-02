Bazinga! LEGO to Release 'Big Bang Theory' TV Show Set

Bazinga! Fans of TV's "The Big Bang Theory" and LEGO are getting a wish granted. The characters and set of the popular television show are going to be made into a new set as part of LEGO Ideas. Ten thousand "Big Bang Theory" enthusiasts and LEGO aficionados voted for the set based on the TV show, and LEGO representatives have tapped it to be made into a new set.

"The set represents the living room of Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, which is the core location of the series," the creators of the project wrote in a description. "It's filled with geeky details accurate to the show including Sheldon's board, Green Lantern lantern, Rubik's cube tissue box, DNA model, mini LEGO Death Star and more!"

Another fan-suggested kit with ties to space was also recently created. The popular "LEGO Ideas Research Kit" sold out in its first days after release and included a LEGO astronomer complete with telescope. A LEGO Ideas version of the Hubble Space Telescope also recently hit 10,000 supporters on the website and could be made into a set sometime in the future. [LEGOs and Space Travel: A Photo Gallery]

