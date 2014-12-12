NASA Is 'All About That Space' in Hilarious Parody Music Video

NASA interns dance to "All About That Space," a parody of "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor, in the latest music video from the Johnson Space Center in Houston. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA is "all about that space, 'bout that space, space travel" in a new music video recently released by the space agency.

The new music video shows a group of plucky young NASA interns dancing, lip synching and having fun at Johnson Space Center in Houston with their parody of the hit Meghan Trainor song "All About that Bass." NASA's version of the song is (of course) called "All About That Space," and it's just as catchy as the original. The young NASA hopefuls, Pathways Interns at JSC, manage to infuse the parody with a positive message centered on exploration. NASA intern Sarah Schlieder wrote the lyrics:

"If you got boosters boosters, just raise 'em up

'Cause every spacecraft needs propulsion

From the bottom to the top

Hey, they're working so hard, don't you love these NASA guys?

They will take us so far the first time that Orion flies."

NASA interns dance among space artifacts and a space shuttle mockup in "All About That Space," a music video parody set to the tune "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor. (Image credit: NASA)

The new video was created to raise awareness about the first flight of NASA's Orion spacecraft, according to a video description. Orion launched to space on Dec. 5 for its first uncrewed test flight that brought it higher into space than any spacecraft made for humans has been in more than 40 years. After launching from Florida, Orion splashed down in the Pacific Ocean 4 hours and 24 minutes after it was lofted into orbit. U.S. Navy ships retrieved Orion from the ocean and brought it back to dry land. The spacecraft should return to Florida for analysis before Christmas.

"All About That Space" is the latest in a tradition of NASA parody videos. In 2013, Johnson Space Center interns produced "NASA Johnson Style," a parody of "Gangnam Style" by Korean pop star and YouTube sensation Psy. Officials at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia did the "Harlem Shake" in Mission Control as well. NASA officials at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California also parodied LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know it" with "We're NASA and We Know It" after the Curiosity rover landed on Mars in 2012.

To see the full lyrics to NASA's "All About That Space," visit the YouTube page.

