'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' in Photos

There Has Been an Awakening

Disney/Lucasfilm

The 2015 science fiction film 'Star Wars Episode VII' carries the subtitle 'The Force Awakens.' See photos and images here from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

TIE Fighters in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Lucasfilm/Bad Robot Productions

A still from the international "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" trailer features an ominous shot of TIE fighters flying in front of a sunset.

Planet Jakku in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

A still from the domestic "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Trailer features a shot from space above the planet Jakku. Credit: Lucasfilm/Bad Robot Productions

'Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens' Trailer Still

Walt Disney Studios

Screen grab from the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The movie will be released on Dec. 18, 2015.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Trailer Still

Walt Disney Studios

Screen grab from the new trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The movie will be released on Dec. 18, 2015.

Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Universe

STARWARS.com

Captain Phasma, in his distinctive metallic armor, is a character in "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens."

Star Wars Costumes

Jeremy Lips/Space.com

Costumes from the upcoming movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens": (l to r) Finn, Rey, Poe Dameron.

Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Trailer

Disney/Lucasfilm

Actor John Boyega portrays Finn in the trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Droid BB-8 in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Teaser Trailer

Disney/Lucasfilm

The teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" features a new droid named BB-8.

Rey in the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Teaser Trailer

Disney/Lucasfilm

Actor Daisy Ridley portrays Rey in the teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Kylo Ren with New Lightsaber in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Teaser Trailer

Disney/Lucasfilm

The character of Kylo Ren carries a new lightsaber in the teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."