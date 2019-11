This space wallpaper shows Beta Pictoris, located about 60 light-years away towards the constellation of Pictor (the Painter's Easel) and is one of the best-known examples of a star surrounded by a dusty debris disc. (Image: © ESO/Digitized Sky Survey 2)

