Spectator Videos Show Antares Rocket Explosion from Land and Air

On Tuesday night, the Orbital Sciences-built Antares rocket, bound for the International Space Station, exploded shortly after liftoff and crashed back down to Earth.

In addition to NASA's live coverage of the Antares rocket failure, multiple videos have now appeared online from journalists and members of the public who witnessed the accident at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. [Antares Rocket Explosion: Full Coverage and Investigation]

DISCLAIMER: Some of the videos below feature strong language and intense scenes and reactions to the Antares rocket explosion, and may not be suitable for children. Viewer discretion is advised.

Matthew Travis, Zero-G News

Matthew Travis with Zero-G News, posted this video taken from the press viewing area, just over 2 miles from the launch site. Following the rocket's crash on the launch pad, journalists are told to "leave your stuff" and rushed to a nearby bus for evacuation. Persons viewing the event were moved inside to avoid stray debris and airborne chemicals from the explosion. Credit: Matthew Travis/Zero-G News.

Video by Ed Sealing at 3,000 Feet

Ed Sealing captured this video of the Antares explosion from the air, using an iPad Mini while flying over Virginia at an altitude of 3,000 feet in his Cessna 177 Cardinal aircraft. Credit: Ed Sealing, Sealing Technologies Inc.

Video by GreatScottLP

This video from the press site posted on YouTube by GreatScottLP gives a full, close-up view of the second explosion as the rocket crashes to the ground at the 39-second mark. Credit: GreatScottLP.

Video by Stephen Clark, Spaceflight Now

Space reporter Stephen Clark of Spaceflight Now captured thus wide-view video of the Antares rocket explosion from the press observation site a few miles from the launch pad. The video shows the rapid evacuation of media by NASA Wallops Flight Facility just after the event. Credit: Stephen Clark, Spaceflight Now.

Video by Michael Waller

This video taken by Michael Waller shows observers of the Antares rocket launch from a distance further than the press site, and gives a sense of the the size of the explosion, the intense burst of light and deafening sounds. Credit: Michael Waller.

Video by Josh Witt

Launch spectators in this video by Josh Witt quickly drop to the ground and cover their heads in anticipation of falling debris Credit: Josh Witt.

