Early Protocluster | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Early Protocluster 1920
This space wallpaper depicts the formation of a galaxy cluster in the early Universe.
(Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This space wallpaper depicts the formation of a galaxy cluster in the early Universe. The galaxies are vigorously forming new stars and interacting with each other. Such a scene closely resembles the Spiderweb Galaxy (formally known as MRC 1138-262) and its surroundings, which is one of the best-studied protoclusters.

