Tracking Rosetta | Space Wallpaper

The bright, hazy smudge at the center of this space wallpaper is a comet known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, or 67P/C-G for short. This comet is the target for ESA’s Rosetta spacecraft, which is currently deep within the comet’s coma and less than 100 kilometres from its nucleus [1]. With Rosetta so close to the comet, the only way to view the whole of 67P/C-G now is to observe it from the ground.

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

