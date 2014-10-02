Trending

Tracking Rosetta | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Tracking Rosetta 1920
The bright, hazy smudge at the center of this space wallpaper is a comet known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, or 67P/C-G for short.
(Image: © Colin Snodgrass/ESO/ESA)

The bright, hazy smudge at the center of this space wallpaper is a comet known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, or 67P/C-G for short. This comet is the target for ESA’s Rosetta spacecraft, which is currently deep within the comet’s coma and less than 100 kilometres from its nucleus [1]. With Rosetta so close to the comet, the only way to view the whole of 67P/C-G now is to observe it from the ground.

