The bright, hazy smudge at the center of this space wallpaper is a comet known as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, or 67P/C-G for short. This comet is the target for ESA’s Rosetta spacecraft, which is currently deep within the comet’s coma and less than 100 kilometres from its nucleus [1]. With Rosetta so close to the comet, the only way to view the whole of 67P/C-G now is to observe it from the ground.
Tracking Rosetta | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Colin Snodgrass/ESO/ESA)
