BioSuit: A Skintight Spacesuit for Astronauts (Photos)

The Future of Spacesuits

AMNH\D. Finnin

Since the dawn of human spaceflight, one of the biggest challenges has been how to protect astronauts in the harsh environment of space. Spacesuits have traditionally been bulky, hard-to-wear items, but the "Biosuit" concept at MIT aims to launch spacesuit into a new frontier. See how MIT's Biosuit may pave the way for better astronaut clothing on Mars and beyond.

MIT BioSuit

Jose-Luis Olivares/MIT

MIT researchers have developed BioSuit, a skintight spacesuit that offers improvements over modern gas-pressurized spacesuits. Image released Sept. 18, 2014.

MIT Active Tourniquet Design

Jose-Luis Olivares/MIT

Researchers at MIT came up with this original active tourniquet design, which combines shape memory alloy actuators with 3-D printed structures seen in the cream-colored plastic, and passive fabric, the white strip. Image released Sept. 18, 2014.

Two Shape Memory Alloy Coil Actuators

Jose-Luis Olivares/MIT

MIT BioSuit design incorporates parts such as these two shape memory alloy (SMA) coil actuators, shown in stretched and contracted states. Shape memory alloys contract when heated but return to their original shape after cooling. Image released Sept. 18, 2014.

Slimming Down Future Spacesuits

Donna Coveney/MIT.

Spacesuit engineer Dava Newman dons the Biosuit spacesuit design on Henry Moore's sculpture "Reclining Figure" on the MIT campus.

MIT Active Tourniquet on Model Human Limb

Jose-Luis Olivares/MIT

Several actuators have been fitted into a 3-D-printed cartridge structure attached to passive fabric to form an active tourniquet, then mounted on a model human limb. Image released Sept. 18, 2014.

Close-Up of 3-D-Printed Shape Memory Alloy Cartridge

Jose-Luis Olivares/MIT

This close-up view shows a 3-D-printed shape memory alloy (SMA) cartridge that places 24 SMA actuators into a 1-inch-wide device designed for active compression garments. Image released Sept. 18, 2014.

How Astronauts' Space Suits Work (Infographic)

by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

Many layers and systems combine to keep astronauts alive in the vacuum of space. See how NASA's Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuits work in this Space.com infographic.

Spacesuit Evolution of Cosmic Clothes (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com

NASA's spacesuits have come a long way since the dawn of human spaceflight. See how U.S. spacesuit tech has evolved in this Space.com infographic.