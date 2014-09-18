The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) has teamed up with Cobra Puma Golf, a sports accessory firm, on experiments for the SpaceX-4 mission to the International Space Station launching in September 2014. The payload manifest includes some materials-science experiments that could benefit the sports company, as well as a few more unusual items.
SpaceX Dragon Flying Mice in Space & More for NASA (Infographic)
(Image: © by Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.