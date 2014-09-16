Trending

Cauldron of Star Birth | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Cauldron of Star Birth Hubble 1920
This space wallpaper reveals the celestial fireworks deep inside the core of a developing galaxy in the young Universe, as seen from a hypothetical planetary system.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and G. Bacon (Space Telescope Science Institute))

This space wallpaper reveals the celestial fireworks deep inside the core of a developing galaxy in the young Universe, as seen from a hypothetical planetary system.The sky is depicted as ablaze with the glow from nebulae, fledgling star clusters, and stars exploding as supernovae. The rapidly forming core may eventually become the heart of a mammoth galaxy similar to one of the giant elliptical galaxies seen today.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.